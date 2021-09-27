Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Scattered storms possible today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We are expecting to see cloudy skies, lower temperatures and some rain chances in our forecast today, however no major weather events.

Temeratures in El Paso will be staying around average at 84 degrees our expected high for today, with western winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.

In Las Cruces temperatures will be slightly below average with expected high for today at 79 degrees. Western winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

We could be expecting some scattered storms in our region as that low pressure system sits above New Mexico bringing in some of the moisture to El Paso as well. Those cloudy skies will be keeping us cooler as well.

Tuesday and Wednesday we should be staying fairly dry.

Come Thursday going into Friday, we have a cold front coming our way brining more rain chances and dropping our daily highs to low 70s.