Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Nearing record highs before a cooldown for the rest of the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Staying above average today with temperatures nearing record highs before a cold front moves in that will drop our temperatures to 70s on Tuesday.

El Paso is expected to hit 87 degrees in the afternoon with mild winds blowing 5 to 10 mph.

In Las Cruces you can expect the daily high to reach 85 degrees.

Monday night going into Tuesday morning a low pressure system will move into our area bringing our temperatures down to mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week.

You can expect some stronger gusts up to 35 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Good time to think about tying down your Halloween decorations, the unleashed floating ghosts and witches roaming around might scare your neighbors.

We have six more days left before Halloween. Expect cooler temperatures and sunny skies, perfect for trick-or-treating!