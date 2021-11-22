Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: It’s just another average Monday, storm system coming our way Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today will be calm and dry with seasonal temperatures, but tomorrow expecting a storm system coming our way that will produce some rain chances this week.

Expect afternoon highs today to be fairly seasonal at 66 degrees in El Paso and 63 in Las Cruces.

Winds will be mild between 5 to 15 mph.

A storm system will move in tomorrow which will produce rain chances for Wednesday and even the morning of Thanksgiving.

For most of the week, the temperatures will be fairly seasonal except Thanksgiving day, when a backdoor cold front moves in and drops our temperatures to upper 50s.