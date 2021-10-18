Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Gusty and warm day, mild cold front coming our way Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A warm day is ahead of us, however those gusty winds will be picking up in the afternoon up to 25 mph.

Above average temperatures will be staying in low to mid 80s for the rest of the week.

For today our expected high in El Paso is 84 degrees and 81 in Las Cruces.

Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will pick up in the afternoon.

There’s another mild cold front coming our way tomorrow, it will not drop down our temperatures much, but it will bring cool breezy winds.

Expected high for tomorrow is 80 degrees in El Paso.