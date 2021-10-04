Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Enjoying beginning of the week with warm and dry weather

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We will be staying fairly warm and dry today, with seasonal temperatures across the region.

With the high pressure system building up the temperatures in our area will stay in the mid 80s, even warming up to 90s by the middle of the week.

Not many rain chances in our forecast for this week except Tuesday evening going into Wednesday when we might be expecting some scattered t-showers, but no major weather events.

We will be staying dry for the rest of the week and getting a bit windy as we head into the weekend.