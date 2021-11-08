Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Another warm day in the Borderland before a cold front moves in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We will be enjoying another day of above average temperatures, before several cold fronts come our way this week to cool us down to seasonal temperatures.

Expect 81 degrees this afternoon in El Paso and 78 in Las Cruces.

Winds will be mild from 5 to 10 mph.

We can expect similar conditions tomorrow as well before a cold front moves in on Wednesday.

Expect temperatures to drop to mid 70s on Wednesday as well as stronger winds.

Another backdoor cold front will come our way on Friday and drop our temperatures to upper 60s, this will most likely be the coldest day of the week.