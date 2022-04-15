EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Very good weather in the forecast for this Good Friday with temperatures nearing 90 degrees and some breezy winds.

We’re expecting to reach 87 degrees in El Paso this afternoon with winds blowing up to 20mph.

Saturday will be warm as well, with 86 degrees and 88 degrees on your Easter Sunday.

We will reach 90 degrees middle of next week and see more windy conditions next weekend.

Ruidoso is under Red Flag Warning today with gusts blowing up to 35mph.

Conditions will remain dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s, not ideal for firefighters trying to contain the fire.