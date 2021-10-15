Karla’s Friday Forecast on 9: Sunny and calm today, warming up for the weekend

Cars drive down Mesa Street on July 1, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re expecting calm and warm weather, temperatures slightly below average before we warm up for the weekend.

Today’s highs will be mid to upper 70s, but as we reach the weekend we can expect temperatures to warm up to lower 80s.

On Monday we are expecting another mild cold front that will not really cool down our temperatures, but just bring us some breezy winds.

Another cold front will be heading our way next Thursday night going into Friday morning, brining us slight chances of rain as well.