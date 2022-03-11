EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The storm system we were expecting came more south than we anticipated and brought a snow day in the Borderland.

The rain and snow mixture started just around 8 a.m. and turned into snow that covered a good portion of Northeast El Paso according to the photos sent by our viewers.

We are expecting to dry out by noon and see temperatures stay well below average somewhere in mid to upper 40s.

Weekend will be much warmer as temperatures begin to climb into mid 60s by Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

Wednesday of next week may bring us another day of temperatures in the 80s.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.