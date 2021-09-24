Karla’s Friday Forecast on 9: Slight chances of spotty showers this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fall season is here with below average temperatures expected today and over the weekend and slight rain chances with possible scattered showers and storms.

El Paso’s temperatures will stay a few degrees below average today, staying in the lower 80s.

As some moisture comes our way from north and west, we might be seeing some spotty showers around the Borderland and cloudy skies that will be keeping us cooler.

On Saturday, we will get an influx of moisture that will keep those rain chances existent, though slight, with possible coverage of 10% of our area until at least Sunday.

We aren’t expecting any severe weather, so the first weekend of fall might be a good time to cozy up with some good movies, but a pumpkin patch visit is not a bad idea either.

