Karla’s Fri-YAY Forecast on 9: Warming up for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The backdoor cold front that came in will only be lowering our morning temperatures today but expect us to be above average this afternoon.

We will once again see temperatures in mid to upper 70s throughout the next few days.

Expect 75 degrees in El Paso today and 72 in Las Cruces.

Winds will be blowing from northeast at a speed of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A slow warming trend will warm us up for the weekend and the beginning of next week before another cold front moves in our way on Wednesday night.

Overall, expect a nice weekend ahead.