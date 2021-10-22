Karla’s Fri-YAY Forecast on 9: Time to plan out outdoorsy activities, warm weekend ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Time to plan out some fun outdoor activities this weekend with those above average temperatures that will stick around until beginning of next week.

You can expect to see temperatures rise up to 86 degrees today, just 3 degrees shy of a record set in 1899.

Saturday will be pleasant with some breezy winds and Sunday will continue in that same tone, but without the winds.

We will have a cold front coming our way on Tuesday that will drop our temperatures starting Wednesday and bring us some stronger winds. Expect for afternoon temperatures to drop down to 70s next week.

