Karla’s Fri-YAY Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures return for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seize the day because above average temperatures are coming back to the Borderland today.

A high pressure system has moved in into our region and is giving us another wonderful weekend of temperatures hitting 80 degrees.

Expect 78 degrees in the afternoon today in El Paso and 76 in Las Cruces.

South west winds will be quite mild at 5 to 10 mph.

Those above average temperatures will stick around until mid next week when another cold front will move in on Wednesday.

Expect windy conditions as well as temperatures dropping to upper 60s.

