Take a jacket to Football Friday Night tonight because temperatures will drop quickly. We are a mere 3 days away from Halloween, and I think I’ve met someone who loves dressing up as much as I do…. Karla Draksler. What is that sinister costume she’s wearing in the pic below? It’s Aemond Targaryen from “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s hit show. The Bettes Family Costumes for 2022 will be revealed LIVE at 6 pm Saturday. Below, enjoy our family pics from 2016 and 2012. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Take a jacket with you tonight because, as soon as the sun sets, the temperatures will plunge. We are on our way to 38 at the airport, 35 in the valley. Thankfully, the winds will not be a factor tonight like last night. The NE breeze will range from calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: Saturday will start out quite cold but end up sunny and beautiful. After a cold morning, we’ll warm up to 70 in the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 72. Halloween will be partly cloudy with a high of 71 and light winds, a perfect evening for Trick-or-Treating. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 74. Wednesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 76. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy to windy with a high of 75. Friday will be partly cloudy and very gusty with a dusty haze thanks to the winds. Friday’s high: 76. A powerful cold front sweeps in on Saturday dropping the high to 56. Expect clouds, rain showers, and chilly, gusty winds.