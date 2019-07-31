July 2019 on track to being one of the driest on record

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As our monsoon gets underway, it has really underperformed. Rain has been rather scarce, so we haven’t had much registered rainfall in El Paso.

July has seen a total of .18″ of rain for the entire month, and it looks like we aren’t going to be adding to the total on this last day of the month.

This would rank it as our fifth-driest July on record.

To put it into perspective, July should be averaging around 1.55″ for the entire month. Last year, we registered 1.16″ of rain, and while it was below average, it definitely was considerably more than this year.

The El Nino weather pattern, which affects how much rainfall we see throughout the year, is barely hanging on.

It looks like we will see neutral conditions, which means neither an El Nino or La Nina weather pattern, as we move through the fall and winter months, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Jason Laney, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in El Paso, says he believes we should see a typical monsoon for the rest of the season.

Although we are expecting to start off the month of August with dry conditions, the forecast does call for possible storm chances next week.

So, we will wait and see what Mother Nature has in store for the Sun City.