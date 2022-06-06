If you were wondering if we were close to a record high today, no, that was 110 set in 2010. Our high today was 101. However, the high temperatures are going to climb higher this week, and we could be in record territory this Sunday. I’m predicting 106, which would tie the old record of 106 set in 2021. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light out of the SW at 5-15 mph. The low will drop to 74.

FORECAST: As high pressure continues to build over northern Mexico and Texas, we will only get hotter. Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 103. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. High pressure will reach a maximum on Wednesday, raising the high to 105. On Thursday, expect a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies and scattered t-storms over the mountains of New Mexico. Friday will be partly cloudy and 105 with a chance of more mountain t-storms. High pressure begins to reassert itself starting Saturday as temperatures go up. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 106. Expect t-storms over the mountains of New Mexico. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 106. We’ll again have a slight chance of isolated evening t-storms in El Paso. Monday will be partly cloudy and 105. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 105.