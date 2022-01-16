It’s Back to the 60s; First Cold Front Thursday; A Much Colder Front Saturday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Monday is “Blue Monday,” supposedly the saddest day of the year due to many factors, including the weather. In El Paso, life is a little different. Look at that bird perched in tree with a clear blue sky (below, submitted by Penny Duncklee). Why is that bird so happy? Well, the winds will NOT be gusty. The high will be 64! And the sky will be the prettiest shade of blue! So enjoy your Monday. Don’t be sad. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will turn perfectly clear, so we are in for another cold night. The low will be 30 at the airport, 26 in the valley. The light, variable winds will range from calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and a high of 64. We can thank the warmer SW winds at 10-20 mph for warming us up. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy in the afternoon. The SW winds will gust to near 35 mph, popping the high up to 67. On Wednesday, we will be slightly cooler at 60 with lighter winds. A cold front blows in on Thursday with a high of 56. The skies will be mostly cloudy with a winter-like “gloom.” On Friday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 59. A significant cold front causes gusty winds and rain showers on Saturday. Saturday’s high: 46. Sunday will be sunny and 55. Monday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 61.