Do you know how Carlsbad Caverns was discovered? A rancher named Jim White saw a giant, dark cloud of bats coming out of a hole in the ground. Then, he spent much of his life exploring the caves. If you haven’t been in a while, treat yourself to a visit to the caverns. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear, but the winds will be stirred up on occasion tonight thanks to storms in New Mexico. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph with occasional, random gusts. The low will be 65.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out sunny but end up partly cloudy with a chance of isolated, late day t-storms. The east part of El Paso County has the best chance of storms. The winds shift SE at 5-20 mph, charging up the humidity. Sunday’s high: 93. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rain. Monday’s high: 92. Tuesday will also bring an excellent chance of widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall. Tuesday’s high: 93. On Wednesday, we dry out with gusty winds from the SW. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 95. Thursday will be sunny and 94. Friday will be partly cloudy, windy, and 94.