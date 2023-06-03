Do you know how Carlsbad Caverns was discovered? A rancher named Jim White saw a giant, dark cloud of bats coming out of a hole in the ground. Then, he spent much of his life exploring the caves. If you haven’t been in a while, treat yourself to a visit to the caverns. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be mostly clear, but the winds will be stirred up on occasion tonight thanks to storms in New Mexico.  The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph with occasional, random gusts.  The low will be 65. 

FORECAST:  Sunday will start out sunny but end up partly cloudy with a chance of isolated, late day t-storms.  The east part of El Paso County has the best chance of storms.  The winds shift SE at 5-20 mph, charging up the humidity.  Sunday’s high: 93.  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Some storms may produce brief, heavy rain.  Monday’s high: 92.  Tuesday will also bring an excellent chance of widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall.  Tuesday’s high: 93.  On Wednesday, we dry out with gusty winds from the SW.  Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 95.  Thursday will be sunny and 94.  Friday will be partly cloudy, windy, and 94.