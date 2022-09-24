Saturday’s high was 96. That was just one degree shy of tying the record of 97 set in 1982. Well, if you’re longing for Fall-like temperatures, you’ll love what’s about to happen. Yes, we’ll be close to 90 on Sunday, but then highs drop on Monday. I captured this beautiful t-storm in the Upper Valley (below). We’ll likely see a scene just like this late Sunday and early Monday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy much of the evening but turn clear overnight. We’ll see showers and t-showers west of El Paso. The NW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 67.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out mostly sunny but end up partly to mostly cloudy. We have a chance of isolated showers and t-storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday’s high: 90. Late Sunday night, the winds will begin to shift with a cool front. That cool front could trigger additional t-showers, especially early on Monday. On Monday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Monday’s high: 83. On Tuesday, we’ll be partly cloudy and dry with a high of 87. Wednesday will be sunny and 87. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 86. Friday will be partly cloudy and 86. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 89. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated area showers and a high of 89.