If you’re like me, visiting a corn maze every year is a tradition. However, make sure you take a really good map-reading guide to get you through the maze, or you might (like me) get lost. All our children grew up (shame on them!), so we borrowed the son of KTSM photographer Miguel. Yes, as you can see in the photo below, Leo served as our excellent map-reading guide to get us through the La Union Corn Maze. Enjoy the weekend! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 61.

FORECAST: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 86. Again, expect isolated area showers popping up here and there… nothing major. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with a high of 84. Monday will be mostly sunny and 82. Tuesday will turn partly to mostly cloudy. Tuesday’s high: 84. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 83. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 79. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 80. Saturday will turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 79. Sunday will be also bring scattered showers and t-showers with a high of 82.