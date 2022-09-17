Yesterday, we talked about how bugs love the warm weather. Well, as we discovered last Monday, snakes love warm weather too!! Yes, the text below is a REAL TEXT from my wife. Yes, we had a real garden snake in the laundry room. It slithered past Porch Kitty as she was eating her food. I did not know that Animal Control will help with a snake, but they will… FREE!! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early in the evening but turn clear overnight. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to 70.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out perfectly sunny before turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Humidity levels will be slightly higher by afternoon. We’ll have a chance of isolated area t-storms that may stray into the El Paso area by Sunday afternoon. Western New Mexico has the best chance of storms. With a high of 93, the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated area t-showers. Monday’s high: 91. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 92. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 94. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 93. At 7:04 PM on Thursday, Fall officially begins. The unseasonable heat continues through the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the 90s. Our first significant cold front blows in on Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a high of 80.