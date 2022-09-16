Yes, we’re getting closer and closer to the official beginning of Fall, which is Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:04 PM. Before we get there, we still have a few hot days left. Saturday will be 95, the hottest day. You know who loves hot weather? Bugs! Yes, and I got to see Cirque du Soleil at the Don Haskins Center (pic below). It’s an acrobatic musical… very funny… about insects. It runs through Sunday if you’d like to see it. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early in the evening but turn clear overnight. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 70.

FORECAST: Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with warm, southerly breezes. South winds will range from 5-20 mph. This will pop the high up to 95. On Sunday, enjoy sunny skies in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Sunday’s high: 93. Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated area t-showers. Monday’s high: 91. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 91. Wednesday will also be mostly sunny and 91. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 93. A cool front will blow in on Friday dropping the high to 86. Winds will be stronger on the western slopes of the mountains. Saturday will be sunny and 90.