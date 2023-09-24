It’s time for the football… it’s Sunday night. Each Sunday, your news team makes a prediction as to which team will win. Since I love the football so much, I have selected the L.A. Raiders. Yes, our sports experts Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman have also predicted the Raiders. Karla Draxler has chosen the Pittsburg Stealers. Unfortunately for Karla, she does not have my almost supernatural ability to pick the winner. Your hot forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight, and the winds will light out of the NW at 5-10 mph. The low will be 68.

FORECAST: Monday will start out sunny but partly cloudy and hot in the afternoon with a high of 98. The winds will shift SE at 10-20 mph, charging the humidity back up. Late Monday night, the skies will cloud up and t-showers will form late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered t-showers and a high of 92. A passing low-pressure disturbance could mean potentially strong t-showers on Tuesday. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated evening t-storms and a high of 93. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 95. Friday will be partly cloudy and 92 with evening t-showers. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 92. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 91.