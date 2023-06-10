Karla Draksler went to La Feria in Juarez for the very first time. She didn’t realize that her Pina Colada would fill the ENTIRE blender. We’ll all be looking for a cold beverage by Father’s Day weekend as temperatures soar!! Here’s your forecast…

Karla in Juarez

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy well into the evening before clearing overnight. The moderate winds will range from 10-30 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes. The winds will slowly die down in the night, and the low will be 73.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and moderate winds to 35 mph. The SW winds will pick up by afternoon and cause stronger gusts right on the east slopes of the mountains. The high will go up to 97. Monday will be mostly sunny with gusty winds to 35 mph with a high of 95. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 98. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 100. Expect moderate winds that afternoon. Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy, and 101. Friday will be sunny and 103. Saturday will be sunny and 105.

