My daughter Corbin will be graduating from Coronado High School next Tuesday, so we threw her a little graduation party (pics below). A high percentage of El Pasoans are going to graduation parties this week. Congratulations to the Class of 2022, who achieved success in spite of a pandemic. It’s a sentimental time. My wife and all three children are Coronado HS grads… truly, a page turned in the history book of our lives. Here’s your hot forecast for all those celebrations this week…

TONIGHT: We’ll see partly cloudy skies through the night as the moderately gusty winds slowly die down. The west winds will range from 10-30 mph with the strongest gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. The low will be 70.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny with hot, dry, moderately gusty winds and a high of 100. The west winds will range from 10-35 mph, enough to call windy, but not strong enough to produce blowing dust. Get ready for hot temperatures in the workweek ahead as a well-defined ridge of high-pressure builds up over northern Mexico. Monday will be sunny, breezy, and 102. Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and 103. High pressure will reach a maximum on Wednesday raising the high to 105. On Thursday, expect a high of 102 with scattered late-day t-storms. Friday will be partly cloudy and 101 with a chance of late-day t-storms. High pressure begins to reassert itself starting Saturday as temperatures go up. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 104. Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 105.