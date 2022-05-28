Is there a busier time of year than late May? Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer, but it seems as though everything happens all at once this time of year. Last weekend we were in Austin for Mason’s graduation from UT (pic below), and Corbin’s graduation from Coronado High School is just days away.

People will host a lot of outdoor parties this weekend, so I wish I had better news about the gusty winds. Unfortunately, the winds will be gusty again on Sunday. Memorial Day Monday will be windy, but the winds won’t be strong enough to produce a dusty haze. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The hot, gusty winds will continue to peak at near 45 mph until sunset. Then, the winds and the dusty haze will settle down. Expect a few passing clouds early in the evening with mainly clear skies overnight. The SW winds will range from 15-45 mph. The low will be 71.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out sunny with light winds. By afternoon, the SW winds will pick up and gust to near 45 mph. This will likely stir up a dusty haze. The high will be 99. On Memorial Day, enjoy lots of sunshine and slightly lighter winds. The SW winds will range from 10-35 mph, and the high will be 96. Tuesday will be sunny and hot with light breezes and a high of 100. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and even hotter with a high of 102. Thursday will be partly cloudy with scattered late day t-storms. Thursday’s high: 101. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated storms and a high of 100. Saturday will be sunny and 98. Sunday will be sunny, windy, and 97.