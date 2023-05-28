Karla Draksler’s parents enticed her to return home to Croatia this summer by sending her a picture of the Island of Rab! Yes, I think I would buy a ticket to Croatia too because it looks so beautiful.

Island of Rab in Croatia

This Memorial Day, take a moment to thank God for the men and women who died serving this great nation. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early in the evening but turn clear overnight. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph, becoming calm by morning. The low will be 65.

FORECAST: Memorial Day will be sunny and dry with hot afternoon breezes. With a high of 94, the SW winds will pick up and gust to near 25 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 94. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 95. Expect gusty winds in the afternoon, out of the SW at 10-35 mph. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 90. Expect Thursday to be moderately windy. Friday will be sunny and 91. Saturday will be sunny and 92. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated late day t-storms and scattered showers. Sunday’s high: 92. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 88.