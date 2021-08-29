Hot and dry until Wednesday evening; Heavy rain threat on Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso will stay dry through Wednesday night. The remnant core of Tropical Storm Nora will break apart over northern Mexico on Wednesday, increasing out humidity and storm chances. That moisture surge reaches its maximum on Thursday. Arizona will get the worst of any flooding from Nora. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy tonight with only the slightest chance of a stray area shower. Most of the t-showers are over southern New Mexico tonight. The east winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 72.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with only a few clouds and a high of 94. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 96, the hottest day of the week. On Wednesday, look for additional cloud cover and humidity thanks to additional moisture from Nora. Wednesday’s high: 94. We can expect showers and t-showers on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, the threat of heavy rainfall increases, somewhat for El Paso but substantially for western New Mexico. Thursday’s high: 92. On Friday, we’ll have a slight chance of an isolated t-shower with partly cloudy skies. We dry out for a beautiful Labor Day weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 93. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 91. Monday will be sunny and 92.