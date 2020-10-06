Hoping for cooler weather? That’s not happening any time soon in the Borderland

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but ...

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Throughout the Borderland, warming temperatures continue into the fall season, leading many to believe there is no end in sight when it comes to above-normal heat.

Tuesday marks the third official week of Fall, and temperature highs continue to remain in the 90s, nearly 10 to 15 degrees above average. This leaves many in the region praying for cooler days.

However, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS), La Niña conditions have begun to take effect.

“La Niña conditions are present and are likely to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter (~75% chance),” the NWS stated in a public document in early September.

That means that the chances of the Borderland seeing a progressive seasonal cooldown into the season are low.

During La Niña, jet streams in the Northern Hemisphere are redirected, allowing for cooler, wetter conditions in the Northwest and hotter, drier conditions in the Southwest.

El Pasoans are looking for relief this fall. The summer of 2020 was one to remember, ranking as one of the hottest summers on record that El Paso has ever seen. This year takes second place for the most recorded triple-digit days in one year, following behind 1994.

So as many from the Borderland continue to stay hopeful for a quick cooldown into the season, chances are it will be a slow process and a warmer fall and winter than previous years.