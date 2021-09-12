Highs Spike Again on Tuesday; Flooding for Coastal Texas — Your 9-Day Forecast

Coastal Texas is in for significant flooding with newly-formed Tropical Storm Nicholas. The path will take Nicholas very close to South Padre Island before moving north up the coast toward Port Aransas. Heavy rain will fall over Victoria, College Station, parts of Houston, and surrounding areas over the next few days. Here’s your local forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear tonight. Enjoy a light SE breeze at Calm-10 mph. The low will be 64.

FORECAST: Monday will be sunny and 93. Winds will be very light from the south at 5-10 mph. High pressure spikes again on Tuesday for a high of 97. On Wednesday, the ridge breaks down and humidity flows back into the Borderland. This means scattered showers and t-showers by late Wednesday. Wednesday’s high: 96. Thursday will be 93 and partly cloudy with scattered late day showers. On Friday, we dry out again for the weekend ahead as highs go back up. Friday’s high: 95. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 96. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 96. Monday will be sunny and windy with a high of 97. On Tuesday, a cool front will drop us back to 90.