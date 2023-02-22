High Winds take over in El Paso and Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso may be experiencing one of the strongest wind events we have seen so far this year.

A cold front moving across the area is producing 60+ mph gusts in El Paso and Las Cruces with 50+mph sustained winds.

This wind event is expected to stick around throughout much of the day Wednesday, with winds subsiding Wednesday evening and breezy conditions expected overnight.

Temperatures are expected to quickly warm to the 70s by this weekend.

Windy Weather Wednesday

