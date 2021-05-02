High Wind Warning Tonight; Cold Front Monday; T-Showers Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather

Flowers don’t like strong winds either, so tomorrow will be better.

SUNDAY NIGHT:  We remain under a Weather Authority Alert.  A High Wind Warning is posted for El Paso County until 5 a.m. Monday.  West winds will approach 60 mph with areas of blowing dust.  The skies will be hazy and partly cloudy overnight, and the low will be 63.

FORECAST:  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy as a cool front comes through and drops the high to 79.  We’ll have a slight chance of a few drops here and there.  The west winds will range from 15-40 mph, so not as strong as Sunday’s winds.  Tuesday will turn nice and sunny with a high of 80.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 89.  On Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Thursday’s high:  86.  Friday will start out with clouds and showers but turn sunny and windy by the afternoon with a high of 90.  Saturday will be sunny, moderately windy, and 90.  Mother’s Day Sunday will be mostly sunny, moderately windy, with a high of 87.

