High Wind Warning Tonight; Cold Front Monday; T-Showers Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: We remain under a Weather Authority Alert. A High Wind Warning is posted for El Paso County until 5 a.m. Monday. West winds will approach 60 mph with areas of blowing dust. The skies will be hazy and partly cloudy overnight, and the low will be 63.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy as a cool front comes through and drops the high to 79. We’ll have a slight chance of a few drops here and there. The west winds will range from 15-40 mph, so not as strong as Sunday’s winds. Tuesday will turn nice and sunny with a high of 80. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 89. On Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Thursday’s high: 86. Friday will start out with clouds and showers but turn sunny and windy by the afternoon with a high of 90. Saturday will be sunny, moderately windy, and 90. Mother’s Day Sunday will be mostly sunny, moderately windy, with a high of 87.