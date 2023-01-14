Just to remind us that we are in the middle of winter, a powerful system and cold front push through on Sunday. The chilly air will really not come in until Monday. We have a could days only in the 40s this week. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy, and the winds will be a steady breeze out of the SW at 5-15 mph.  The low will stay a warmer 48.

FORECAST:  KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert for Sunday in anticipation of the strong, gusty winds in excess of 55 mph.  A High Wind Warning is posted for the entire Borderland starting at 9 AM to 8 PM.  The SW winds will range from 15-55 mph.  By afternoon, the skies will turn mostly cloudy with a few drops possible late in the day.  Sunday’s high: 63.  Monday will be cloudy with light rain, chilly winds, and a high of 56.  Tuesday will be cloudy with rain showers and chilly winds.  Tuesday’s high: 55.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy with chilly winds from a cold front.  The high drops to only 49 on Wednesday.  Thursday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds and a high of 57.  Friday will be sunny but windy late in the day as another cold front approaches.  Friday’s high: 56.  Saturday will be partly cloudy with cold winds and a high of 46.