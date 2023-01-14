Just to remind us that we are in the middle of winter, a powerful system and cold front push through on Sunday. The chilly air will really not come in until Monday. We have a could days only in the 40s this week. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and the winds will be a steady breeze out of the SW at 5-15 mph. The low will stay a warmer 48.

FORECAST: KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert for Sunday in anticipation of the strong, gusty winds in excess of 55 mph. A High Wind Warning is posted for the entire Borderland starting at 9 AM to 8 PM. The SW winds will range from 15-55 mph. By afternoon, the skies will turn mostly cloudy with a few drops possible late in the day. Sunday’s high: 63. Monday will be cloudy with light rain, chilly winds, and a high of 56. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain showers and chilly winds. Tuesday’s high: 55. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with chilly winds from a cold front. The high drops to only 49 on Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds and a high of 57. Friday will be sunny but windy late in the day as another cold front approaches. Friday’s high: 56. Saturday will be partly cloudy with cold winds and a high of 46.