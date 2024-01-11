Today was as bad as we expected it to be with strong winds that have gusted near 70 mph on the peak of the mountain. Officially at the airport, the peak gust has been 61 mph, but the winds are always stronger on the downslope of the Franklins. Because of those winds, the roof was ripped off of an apartment complex in the Northeast. The good news is that we face no more major wind events over the next 9 days. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: We remain under a High Wind Warning until midnight. NW winds will range from 20-65 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. The skies will be hazy with dust and mostly cloudy. Expect rain showers before 7:30 p.m., which will mix over to light, brief flurries between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Skies will slowly clear overnight as the low plunges to 27. No accumulations of snow are likely as the system will move too quickly.

FORECAST: Friday will be sunny with much lighter winds. The west-SW winds will range from 10-30 mph, a bit windy on the east slopes. The winds will feel quite chilly at times, and the high will be 49. Saturday will be sunny and 60 with warmer winds. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph. Sunday will be sunny with gusty winds and a high of 65. Gusts could approach 45 mph by late Sunday. Monday will be sunny and 61 with warm, moderate winds. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, cooler, and a bit windy on the west slopes with a high of 52. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 58.