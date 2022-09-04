Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer. The city water parks (below) closed at 6 pm today for the season. We are heading into a very dry, very warm workweek ahead. A giant ridge of high pressure has built up over California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. At the same time, Hurricane Kay is developing along the west coast of Mexico. The trajectory of Kay from the National Hurricane Center is posted below. That ridge of high pressure will turn Kay out to sea, away from Mexico and even the Borderland. High pressure will act as a “protective shield,” so to speak. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Enjoy clear skies tonight and light winds. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 66.

FORECAST: Labor Day will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 91. The day will be beautiful with a dry feel in the air and a nice breeze in the afternoon, from the SE at 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and 93. On Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs both days. Wednesday will be 91, and Thursday will be 89. Friday will be partly cloudy and 90. Saturday will be mostly sunny and hotter with a high of 93. Sunday will be mostly sunny, windy at times, and cooler with a high of 87. A mild cool front blows in on Sunday. Monday will warm right back up with a high of 93. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 94.