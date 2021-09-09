High Pressure Builds This Weekend as Temperatures Go Up — Your 9-Day Forecast

Is there anything more beautiful than a crystal clear blue sky? We’ll see a lot of that blue this weekend. Here’s your forecast…

THURSDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear for a starry Texas night. The SE breeze will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 69.

FORECAST: Friday will be perfectly sunny with a very dry feel. The high will go up to 96, and the south wind will range from 5-15 mph. On Saturday, the big ridge of high pressure sitting atop the whole Southwest grows larger, causing our high to reach 97. Again, enjoy perfectly sunny skies with south winds at 5-15 mph. Sunday will be sunny with a breezy afternoon and a high of 94. Tuesday and Wednesday get hotter once again with highs of 98 on Tuesday, 97 on Wednesday. The high pressure zone begins to break down on Thursday, and we could see a few isolated t-storms. Thursday’s high: 96. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with late day t-showers.