Here comes the heat: 90 degree weather expected in El Paso this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As we begin to near the end of April, our temperatures begin to warm up.

El Paso is expected to see its first 90 degree afternoon high this Friday, April 24.

This would put us close to two weeks from when we typically see our first 90 degree day, which is May 7.

If we do not see our first 90 degree day Friday, then we will have a better chance at hitting it the following week.

In fact, as a ridge of high pressure settles in, highs will be anywhere from 1-3 degrees from record highs between April 27-29.

Make sure to prepare of the heat, as it is definitely on its way!