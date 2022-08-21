The potential for heavy rainfall will be with us tonight. Drive carefully. If you’re a golfer, the image below is NOT what you want to see…. a powerful rainshaft and lightning. Thanks to Weather Watcher Daniel Esquivel Jr. for this impressive image taken near Coronado Country Club. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms have the potential to unlock heavy rainfall, which could flood streets. The t-showers should quiet down past midnight. The NE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 66.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening t-showers. Monday’s high will be 88, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. The warmer high in the afternoon may produce stronger late day t-showers, which will bring the potential for more heavy rainfall. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered late day t-showers. Tuesday’s high: 89. Once again, the storms could be potentially strong on Tuesday. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated area t-storms. We get a break from the rain chances Thursday and Friday, when skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wednesday will be 90, and Thursday will be 91. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 92. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 93 with scattered late day t-showers. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 94 with scattered t-showers. We could see potentially strong storms on Tuesday.