Heavy Rain Threat Tonight; Beautiful Labor Day — Your 9-Day Forecast

Many parts of the Borderland have already received heavy rainfall today, but the worst may be yet to come. A low-pressure system rolls over the area tonight from New Mexico, moving southwest toward Mexico. This could stir up the t-showers again in a fresh round of storms. Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, so do not drive into flooded roadways. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT:  Weather Authority Alert:  Expect more scattered t-showers with the threat of heavy rainfall.  A low-pressure system passes over the Borderland late tonight, enhancing the strength of the storms.  After 2 AM, the skies should begin to clear.  The low will be 65, and the NE winds will range from 5-15 mph.
FORECAST:  On Labor Day Monday, enjoy lots of sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon.  It will be a truly beautiful day with a high of 91.  If you’re heading up to the mountains, yes, you’ll have a chance of t-storms.  The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the humidity levels drops as well.  Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated late day t-storms and a high of 95.  High pressure starts to build up for the week ahead as we dry out.  Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 94.  Thursday: Sunny and 95.  Friday:  Sunny and 97.  On Saturday, the high-pressure zone reaches its maximum.  Add in a hot, moderately gusty west winds, and the high will pop up near 100!  Sunday will be sunny and 98.  Finally on Monday, the highs start going back down.

