Heavy Rain Threat Tonight; Beautiful Labor Day — Your 9-Day Forecast

Many parts of the Borderland have already received heavy rainfall today, but the worst may be yet to come. A low-pressure system rolls over the area tonight from New Mexico, moving southwest toward Mexico. This could stir up the t-showers again in a fresh round of storms. Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, so do not drive into flooded roadways. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: Expect more scattered t-showers with the threat of heavy rainfall. A low-pressure system passes over the Borderland late tonight, enhancing the strength of the storms. After 2 AM, the skies should begin to clear. The low will be 65, and the NE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: On Labor Day Monday, enjoy lots of sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon. It will be a truly beautiful day with a high of 91. If you’re heading up to the mountains, yes, you’ll have a chance of t-storms. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the humidity levels drops as well. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated late day t-storms and a high of 95. High pressure starts to build up for the week ahead as we dry out. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 94. Thursday: Sunny and 95. Friday: Sunny and 97. On Saturday, the high-pressure zone reaches its maximum. Add in a hot, moderately gusty west winds, and the high will pop up near 100! Sunday will be sunny and 98. Finally on Monday, the highs start going back down.