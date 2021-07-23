Heavy Rain Threat Tonight and Through the Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

We’ve had several weekends in a row with storms and heavy rainfall. This weekend will likely not be any different, so prepare for another round of t-showers and the threat of heavy rain.

A Flash Flood Advisory is posted for Dona Ana County until 7:45 pm. Over an inch of rain has fallen in the Las Cruces area. Places affected include: Leasburg, Las Cruces, Vado, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Berino, Mesilla, Fairacres, San Miguel, Mesquite, Chamberino, La Mesa, San Pablo, Picacho, and Northeast Las Cruces.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers. Conditions are just right for potentially strong storms and the threat of locally heavy rainfall. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph, and the low will be 70.

FORECAST: A low pressure system will move down into southern New Mexico for the weekend enhancing the chance for strong storms. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 89. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with the threat of heavy rain. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph. Sunday will also feel quite humid with cloudy skies and scattered t-showers. Some storms may unlock heavy rainfall as well on Sunday. Sunday’s high: 90. On Monday, as the low-pressure system moves away, the chance of storms goes down to just a slight chance with partly cloudy skies. Monday’s high: 96. A heat wave begins to form midweek. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 97. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 98. We could touch 100 by Thursday if the zone of high pressure grows big enough.