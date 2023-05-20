My son Mason just finished his first year of medical school at Texas Tech Paul Foster. Did he have time to go to the garden center during the school year? No. Does he have time now that he’s done? Yes!! Let’s hope for some rain tonight to water all the plants we bought. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered and potentially strong t-showers. Some storms may approach severe status and produce brief, locally heavy rainfall. The low will be 62, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy with elevated humidity in the morning. Expect a slight chance of isolated t-storms with east El Paso County having the best chance of storms. By late evening, the air will feel much drier. Sunday’s high will be 88, and the SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny and will feel much drier. The SW winds will range from 5-20 mph, and the high will go up to 91. Tuesday will be sunny and even warmer with a high of 94. Wednesday will be sunny and 96. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 93. Friday will be sunny and 90.