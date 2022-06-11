I took this picture of my car’s thermometer when I got to work (pic below). Normally, I see the extreme temperature and laugh because it’s almost always 5-10 degrees warmer than the official temperature. NOT TODAY!! We hit a record high of 107, which beat the old record of 106 set in 2021. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated area t-storms. Expect occasional gusts as the area storms start to break apart. Otherwise, the SW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 79.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: A Heat Advisory is posted until Tuesday 6 AM. Sunday will be another extremely hot day with a high of 106. The NW winds will range from 5-15 mph. Late day, the heat will cause the formation of isolated area t-storms, and we’ll have a slight chance of storms in El Paso. Occasional evening gusts will be likely. On Monday, expect a high of 105 with partly cloudy skies. Again, we’ll have a chance of late day/evening t-storms. Tuesday will be 101 with evening storms. Wednesday will be 100 with evening storms. Thursday will be 100 with evening storms. The ridge of high pressure will slowly break down completely through the week causing temperatures to return to normal. Friday will be partly cloudy, 96, with scattered t-showers. Saturday will be 95 with scattered t-showers.