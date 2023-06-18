May I wish all the fathers a happy, happy father’s day! It was 102 today, and my sons braved the Heat Advisory to grill me a very special lunch. Outdoor grilling will be difficult this entire week as El Paso is under a Heat Advisory through Friday, and that is likely to be extended. Your extremely hot forecast is below.

Mason and William Bettes Grilling in the Heat

TONIGHT: Tonight, The skies will be partly cloudy. The SW winds will range from 5-20 mph… a bit windy at times on the east slopes of the mountains. The low will drop down to 74.

FORECAST: A Heat Advisory is posted for El Paso all the way through Friday and will likely be extended. Monday will be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 103. By afternoon, the SW winds will pick up and gust to 30 mph. On Tuesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 104. At times, it may appear as though it will storm or rain, but we should be dry. Summer officially begins on Wednesday morning at 8:57. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 106. High pressure kicks into high gear for the weekend. Thursday will be sunny and 107. Friday will be sunny and 106. Saturday will be sunny and 108. Sunday will be sunny and 109.