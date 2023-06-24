My car’s thermometer often is 3 to 5 degrees hotter than it actually is outside. NOT THIS WEEK! A rare Excessive Heat Warning begins Monday. I think Monday could hit 110. But there’s relief from the heat in the 9-day forecast, and we could see the monsoon begin next weekend. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the hot, moderate winds from the west will slowly die down in the night. The west winds will range from 10-30 mph, and the low will drop to 78.

FORECAST: A Heat Advisory is posted for Sunday. Sunday will be sunny and very hot with a high of 108. The west winds will pick up in the afternoon and gust to near 30 mph. An Excessive Heat Warning is posted for Monday and Tuesday. Monday will likely be the hottest day with a high of 110. The SW winds will range from 10-25 mph, and the skies will be sunny. Tuesday will be hot and 109. On Wednesday, the giant ridge of high pressure slowly starts to break down. Wednesday will be sunny and 104. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 103. Friday will be partly cloudy and 102.