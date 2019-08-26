Heat Advisory in effect today; record heat expected

Record breaking heat is expected today across the borderland.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow for El Paso County.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 105°, which is not only 12° above average but also 2° above today’s record high temperature of 103° that was set back in 2002.

In fact, a very hot day is expected across the borderland as forecast highs will be more than 10° above average.

Here are some heat safety tips to make sure you and your loved ones beat the heat today:

Today we will see westerly winds come into the borderland which will bring in dry air.

A strong upper high pressure system to our west is also to blame for the heat we will feel today.

Forecast lows will also be warm as they are not expected to dip below 75° for most areas of the borderland.

The hottest part of the day will come between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. So, try to avoid being outside during that part of the day.

The heat will increase your risk for heat related illnesses, so here are some signs that you could be suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

A backdoor cold front will arrive later this week, which will cool temperatures down to the lower 90s by the end of the week.

Rain chances will increase by Wednesday as well.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.