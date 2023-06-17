Friday was the Nexstar Media Group’s Founders Day of Caring. On that day, employees of over 200 TV stations nationwide went to their favorite charities to volunteer. KTSM helped El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, the Salvation Army Thrift Store, and the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. In the picture below, KTSM employees helped move cinderblocks for landscaping purposes at the animal shelter. Their “reward” was some love from one of the residents. Your “Happy Hot Father’s Day Forecast” is below.

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and the gusty winds will slowly die down in the night tonight. Until then, the west winds will range from 10-30 mph with stronger gusts on the east slopes. The low will drop to 74.

FORECAST: Dads (and everyone else), get ready for a hot Father’s Day. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 3 AM. With a high of 103, once again, the west winds will pick up by afternoon and gust to 30 mph. Stronger gusts will happen right on the east slopes of the mountains. The skies will be partly cloudy. Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 103. On Tuesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 104. At times, it may appear as though it will storm or rain, but we should be dry. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 106. High pressure kicks into high gear for the weekend. Thursday will be sunny and 107. Friday will be sunny and 106. Saturday will be sunny and 108.