Heat Advisory for Dad; “Cool” Front Brings T-Showers Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. Yes, that’s a younger me (2013) with my three kids in Memorial Park. Stay safe in the heat, and enjoy!

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph.  We may feel occasional gusts from distant t-storms.  The low will be 76.
FORECAST:  Weather Authority Alert:  A Heat Advisory is posted for Sunday starting at 9 AM to midnight.  A zone of high pressure over the Borderland will make it very hot for Father’s Day with a high of 107.  The west winds will range from 10-20 mph.  By late Sunday night, we may see some distant lightning and feel occasional gusts with isolated area storms.  On Monday, a mild “cool” front blows in bringing additional moisture and scattered afternoon/evening t-showers.  Monday’s high will be 99, and the east winds will range from 10-25 mph.  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered late day t-showers and a high of 100.  High pressure builds back up starting Wednesday taking the high to 106.  Thursday: Sunny and 105.  Friday:  Partly cloudy and 107.

