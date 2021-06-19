Heat Advisory for Dad; “Cool” Front Brings T-Showers Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. Yes, that’s a younger me (2013) with my three kids in Memorial Park. Stay safe in the heat, and enjoy!

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph. We may feel occasional gusts from distant t-storms. The low will be 76.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: A Heat Advisory is posted for Sunday starting at 9 AM to midnight. A zone of high pressure over the Borderland will make it very hot for Father’s Day with a high of 107. The west winds will range from 10-20 mph. By late Sunday night, we may see some distant lightning and feel occasional gusts with isolated area storms. On Monday, a mild “cool” front blows in bringing additional moisture and scattered afternoon/evening t-showers. Monday’s high will be 99, and the east winds will range from 10-25 mph. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered late day t-showers and a high of 100. High pressure builds back up starting Wednesday taking the high to 106. Thursday: Sunny and 105. Friday: Partly cloudy and 107.