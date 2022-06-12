The big ridge of high pressure over the Borderland, which has brought us record heat, is starting to break down. That’s good and bad news, depending on if you like heat or storms. We have one more day at 105 before high temperatures drop. However, we will face four different days with the threat of strong or severe storms. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and t-storms in the area. As these area storms break apart, expect occasional gusts of wind. The SW winds will range from 5-20 mph, and the low will be 78.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: A Heat Advisory is posted until Tuesday 6 AM. Monday will be another hot day with a high of 105 and partly cloudy skies. However, the storms Monday evening will be more widely scattered and potentially strong. The wind gusts may be stronger as well. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph. The ridge of high pressure will slowly break down through the week causing temperatures to go down as well. Tuesday will be 101 with scattered t-showers. Wednesday will be 100 with evening t-storms. Thursday will be 99 with potentially strong and scattered t-showers. Some storms may produce heavy rain. Friday will be partly cloudy, 96, with only a slight chance of a stray area storm. Saturday will be 98 with scattered t-showers. The storms on Saturday and Sunday will be widely scattered and potentially severe with heavy rain. Sunday’s high will be 95.