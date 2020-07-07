Hazy skies seen over El Paso… Here’s what’s causing it

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Hazy skies have been seen across the Sun City Tuesday morning.

Haze has been spotted over El Paso, especially on the Westside. So, KTSM Forecaster Jessica Nevarez asked the National Weather Service… ‘what is it?’

According to the NWS, the haze that is visible across the Sun City is a mixture of 3 things:

Dust: Loose dust from yesterday’s storms are still in the area. This does include gypsum that came into the area from White Sands. Humidity: Since we are still seeing easterly winds bring humid air into the area both smoke and dust are more visible because of this water vapor. Smoke: According to the NWS, agricultural burning is happening to our south in Chihuahua, Mexico. This smoke has been traced to be in our air.

Normally we would not be able to visually see these elements with the calm conditions we have seen all morning, but the strong high pressure system that is right over us trapping them in.

Essentially, this high pressure is creating a bubble that is trapping all these of these elements in the air and not allowing them to move.

This means our air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

If you suffer from breathing problems, allergies, or asthma symptoms will be more noticeable.

If you do not suffer from any breathing problems, throat irritation will be possible if you spend an elongated period of time outside.

Overall, it is suggested to stay inside as much as possible when we see an unhealthy air quality day.

