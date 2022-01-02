Hard Freeze Tonight… Protect Pets, Plants, and Pipes; Warming Trend Begins Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Let’s be honest: 2022 has started out darn cold and about to get a lot colder tonight. Our New Year’s winter storm dumped quite a bit of snow in the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico and even dusted the tops of the beautiful Organ Mountains in Las Cruces, as you can see in the pic by Penny Duncklee (below). Tonight, prepare for a very cold night by bringing in the pets, covering sensitive plants, and wrapping exposed pipes. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be calm. After a chilly day, we are in for a very, very cold night with a low of 19 at the airport, 16 down in the valley. The variable winds will range from calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: After a very cold morning, Monday will start a nice little warming trend. With a high of 55, enjoy sunshine and light, variable winds. Tuesday will be sunny 64 with warmer, moderate winds in the afternoon. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and 65. Thursday will be sunny and a little breezy at times with a high of 66. Friday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 68. The winds will be warmer and breezy from the SW. On Saturday, expect the winds to pick up with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Saturday’s high: 62. Clouds and showers move in Sunday with a cold front. Sunday’s high: 55. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 56.